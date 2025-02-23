Alnwick Shrove traditional football match returns

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 17:56 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 10:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

From the Duke throwing the ball down from the castle barbican to the players swimming after it in the Aln afterwards, the traditional spectacle of the Alnwick Shrove football takes place again next Tuesday (March 4).

The parishes of St. Michael’s and St. Paul’s will meet on the pastures for a 2.15pm kick-off in the no-holds-barred mob football throwback with few rules except handling is not allowed.

Prizes of £15 each will be awarded to the winners of the first and second hales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£30 goes to the winner of the third and conquering hale, while up to 20 prizes of £5 will be awarded in recognition of good play.

The game has history going back a couple of hundred years - and furtherThe game has history going back a couple of hundred years - and further
The game has history going back a couple of hundred years - and further

Alnwick’s Shrove game is one of just a handful remaining in the UK and Steve Temple is the record hale scorer with 12. He also tops the conquering hales charts with 8, and the has been the ball winner a record 11 times.

St. Michael’s won last year’s game 2-1.

Related topics:Alnwick
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice