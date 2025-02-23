Alnwick Shrove traditional football match returns
The parishes of St. Michael’s and St. Paul’s will meet on the pastures for a 2.15pm kick-off in the no-holds-barred mob football throwback with few rules except handling is not allowed.
Prizes of £15 each will be awarded to the winners of the first and second hales.
£30 goes to the winner of the third and conquering hale, while up to 20 prizes of £5 will be awarded in recognition of good play.
Alnwick’s Shrove game is one of just a handful remaining in the UK and Steve Temple is the record hale scorer with 12. He also tops the conquering hales charts with 8, and the has been the ball winner a record 11 times.
St. Michael’s won last year’s game 2-1.