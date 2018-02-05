Alnwick share the spoils in a 12-goal thriller

Northallerton Town 6-6 Alnwick Town

There are some games of football that are forgotten by the following day, but Northallerton Town and Alnwick Town played out one of the most entertaining, end to end games likely to have been seen in the Northern League since its beginning in 1889.

This was Alnwick’s second journey to Northallerton and was a top v bottom of the table clash.

Just two minutes into the game it felt like it was going to be a long afternoon, as the hosts took the lead through Ryan Jarvie (1-0).

The away side though, responded on a very heavy pitch, and in ten minutes it was 1-1 when Baker hit a low shot from the edge of the box.

0n 14 minutes Riddell and Bright combined to set up Baker and he netted his second (1-2).

Then on 25 minutes Alnwick moved 1-3 in front when Bright fired in an unstoppable shot from 25 yards.

But back came Northallerton and two goals in 27 minutes from Hudson and 36 minutes from Ramsbottom saw the scores levelled at 3-3, which was how it stood at half time.

Into the second half and an Alnwick counter attack saw the away side back in front once again. Westphal, Baker, Riddell, Brown, Robson and Bright were tormenting the defence, and neat interplay between the midfield and forwards fell to Westphal six yards out who slid in to make it 3-4 after 52 minutes.

The two goal lead for the away side was restored in the 57th minute, and it was the impressive Bright once again, his left foot drive into the bottom corner giving the keeper no chance. (3-5)

Ramsbottom again brought Northallerton back into the game in the 62nd minute with a header to make it 4-5.

Alex Laviers was introduced as a substitute and he had an impact just 10 minutes later. Another Alnwick counter attack fell to Baker, who played an inch perfect crossfield ball to Laviers, who unleashed a first time effort which flew into the bottom corner, making it 4-6.

Alnwick were dreaming of a rare and unexpected victory, but back came the home side.

With 86 minutes on the clock, Anderson bundled an effort home in the box (5-6).

But heartbreak was to follow when, in the 89th minute, a Northallerton player stretched to keep a ball in play and cross. Jackson hit the ball into the net and the goal was awarded (6-6).

