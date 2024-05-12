Alnwick secure victory in Division One opener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A devastating spell of bowling from Max Harrison helped Alnwick CC storm to a 91-run victory over Blaydon at Weaver’s Way in Division One as their season finally got up and running.

Harrison bowled six overs, including two maidens, and took four wickets for just eight runs as Alnwick squeezed the batsmen to get the visitors all-out for 96 from 30 overs.

He destroyed the lower order trapping wicket keeper Jamie Wightman lbw for 14 and clean bowling Mark Cawthorn for a duck. Drew Robertson also went lbw for 2 and Harrison took Cole Wightman for a duck.

Andrew Wright’s figures were 2-28 from his six overs and Jim Burston was 2-28 from his twelve overs, including two maidens.

Debutant Jaden Clark took his first wicket and was an economical 1-16 from his three overs while David Wright was 1-10.

Captain James Crooks said: “It's great to get the season started in earnest and find our feet in Division 1 with a win.”

The visitors had won the toss and elected to put Alnwick in to bat.

It had looked a decent decision when Alnwick lost three wickets in quick succession, Harrison walking lbw for 21 followed by Bradley Spiers for 9 and Andrew Scott for 4 to leave the side on 38-3.

A solid display from Jamie Guy saw his wicket fell just one short of his half century when he walked lbw from a Mark Cawthorn delivery.

Clark notched 22 before being caught by Joseph Reynolds from another Cawthorn ball while Harry Lobb chalked up 14 before being caught and bowled by Daniel Hutton.

Andrew Wright performed well with the bat making 15 including three boundaries as Alnwick were 187 all out from 49.2 overs while Blaydon were 96 all out 29 overs.

“It was always going to be a tricky wicket to score on given the weather we'd had leading up to this week, so the 80-run partnership between Jamie Guy and Jaden Clarke set a strong foundation for what we always saw as a competitive total, complemented by some good batting from our tail,” continued Crooks.