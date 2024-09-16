Alnwick secure first point at Ilkley
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alnwick Rugby Club are at home to Blaydon this Saturday in Regional One North East League action.
Alex Robson starred in the blue and gold’s 13-all draw at Ilkley last weekend as Michael van Vuuren’s side put their first point on the board.
Alnwick’s Ladies got their season off to a winning start as Tilly Aspin ran in two ties in their 24-5 success against Gateshead in NC3 – and was awarded player of the match by the opposition.
Lucy Dickinson also went over and Niamh Aspin added to the total with a try and two conversions.
They travel to Percy Park on Sunday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.