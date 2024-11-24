Alnwick seconds into rugby final

Alnwick secured a big victory to reach the final

Alnwick RFC seconds are into the final of the Northumberland Senior Bowl Cup.

The blue and golds were 45-7 winners over Novocastrian seconds under the floodlights at Greensfield last Friday night.

They will face the winners of the Northern Wanderers or Berwick Bears v. Tynedale Hadrians fixture in the final, which will be played on Saturday 12th April unless alternative arrangements are made.

The first team have a massive game in Regional One North East this Saturday when they travel to bottom side Selby.

Michael van Vuuren’s team can put clear daylight between themselves and the Yorkshire club with a win.

The seconds are at home to Northern.