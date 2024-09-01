Alnwick season starts with York visit
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alnwick were beaten 31-14 by Northern in the final friendly ahead of their Regional 1 North East season opener against York this Saturday.
Alnwick Ladies, meanwhile, played their opening friendly at Tyne Vulcans, a team comprised of the Winlaton Vulcans and Tynedale RFC women’s sides, last Sunday.
Alnwick Ladies will play in the RFU National Challenge 3 North (North) in season 2024/25 against teams such as Consett, Gateshead and Penrith.
More local sides in the League are Percy Park Panthers, Ponteland Tigers, and Whitley Bay Rockcliffe Roses.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.