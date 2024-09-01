Alnwick season starts with York visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick were beaten 31-14 by Northern in the final friendly ahead of their Regional 1 North East season opener against York this Saturday.

Alnwick Ladies, meanwhile, played their opening friendly at Tyne Vulcans, a team comprised of the Winlaton Vulcans and Tynedale RFC women’s sides, last Sunday.

Alnwick Ladies will play in the RFU National Challenge 3 North (North) in season 2024/25 against teams such as Consett, Gateshead and Penrith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More local sides in the League are Percy Park Panthers, Ponteland Tigers, and Whitley Bay Rockcliffe Roses.