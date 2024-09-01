Alnwick season starts with York visit

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2024, 20:01 BST
Alnwick were beaten 31-14 by Northern in the final friendly ahead of their Regional 1 North East season opener against York this Saturday.

Alnwick Ladies, meanwhile, played their opening friendly at Tyne Vulcans, a team comprised of the Winlaton Vulcans and Tynedale RFC women’s sides, last Sunday.

Alnwick Ladies will play in the RFU National Challenge 3 North (North) in season 2024/25 against teams such as Consett, Gateshead and Penrith.

More local sides in the League are Percy Park Panthers, Ponteland Tigers, and Whitley Bay Rockcliffe Roses.

