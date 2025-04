Alnwick have enjoyed success in the County competitions this season

The veterans got in on the silverware at Alnwick RFC as they lifted the Northumberland Rugby Union Cup 4.

It was added to the county trophies already lifted this season by the first and second teams, who were victorious in the Senior Cup and Senior Bowl.

Alnwick just edged out Morpeth 10-7 in a close fought final for over 35s at Percy Park.