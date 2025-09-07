Alnwick Rugby get off to a winning start
The blue and gold trailed 7-5 at half time but turned things around after the break to earn the five points.
Head coach Michael Van Vuuren said: “We are pleased with the positive start to the year.”
“The lads fronted up physically and did everything that was asked of them.”
The other ten sides competing in Regional One North East this season are Driffield, Ilkley, Penrith, Heath, Harrogate, Middlesbrough, York, Kendal, Cleckheaton and Sandal.
“Every team poses a threat and every team deserves respect. We will approach the season one week at a time.”
Alnwick take on York at Greensfield this Saturday.