Alnwick Rugby defeated by York
Alnwick went down 28-7 against York in their opening fixture of the Regional 1 North East League season.
Head Coach Michael van Vuuren’s side travel to Ilkley this weekend.
The Yorkshire outfit were 27-25 winners over Heath.
Alnwick’s young seconds secured a good 43-12 win over York in a friendly at Greensfield.
The club’s Ladies kick-off their season in the Women’s NC 3 North (North) on Sunday when they host Gateshead women.
