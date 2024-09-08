Alnwick Rugby defeated by York

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 00:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Alnwick went down 28-7 against York in their opening fixture of the Regional 1 North East League season.

Head Coach Michael van Vuuren’s side travel to Ilkley this weekend.

The Yorkshire outfit were 27-25 winners over Heath.

Alnwick’s young seconds secured a good 43-12 win over York in a friendly at Greensfield.

The club’s Ladies kick-off their season in the Women’s NC 3 North (North) on Sunday when they host Gateshead women.

Related topics:YorkYorkshireAlnwickIlkley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice