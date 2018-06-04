Alnwick Rugby Club hosts the Northumberland Pride 5k run

On Thursday Northumberland Pride held their inaugural 5k at Alnwick Rugby Club, a race brilliantly organised by Jackie Prouse with the help of Alnwick Harriers.

A decent crowd turned out for this event with Rachelle Falloon finishing first of the Alnwick contingent in a brilliant fifth place overall and first female finisher. Emma Shell had a decent run as well finishing in 19th, just ahead of Mel Steer.

Harriers’ results: 5-Rachelle Falloon 19.33; 19-Emma Shell 23.32; 20-Mel Steer 23.53; 22-Cris Atwell 24.13; 29-Mairi Campbell 26.02; 43-Kim Bronze 28.25; 82-Alice Tetley-Paul 35.06.

A couple of days later there were a whole host of Harriers taking part in various parkruns, with the fastest time coming courtesy of James Willoughby at Newcastle. He clocked a brilliant 17.58 to finish tenth overall, whilst Allan Foggon notched a 5k pb of 19.13 to finish 28th.

Up at Druridge Bay Adam Stott ran a course pb to finish 16th overall, just ahead of Tim Falconer. Carole Page was the club’s third finisher and was third female finisher winning the 55 category.

Amongst the other highlights, Chris Friend ran a course pb dipping under 23 minutes, Mel Steer was first in the female 50 category and there was a very good run by Junior Harrier Liam McDonogh who finished in 23.50.

Results: 16-Adam Stott 20.32; 17-Tim Falconer 20.50; 21-Carole Page 21.10; 24-John Cuthbert 21.32; 37-Jon Archer 22.09; 47-Alice Tetley-Paul 22.34; 52-Chris Friend 22.56; 58-Mel Steer 23.23; 65-Liam McDonogh 23.50; 66-Jason Dawson 23.57; 110-Laura Mclean Jr 26.18; 154-Kim Bronze 28.48; 193-Rebecca Heeley 30.52; 194-Nell Gair 31.02; 234-Mark Hume 34.01; 250-Eleanor Heeley 35.10.

David Hindmarsh took part in the Letchworth Parkrun in Hertfordshire. David was 16th in 22.09, winning the male 55 category!

Also that day Ian and Lorna Stephenson travelled over to the Lake District to take part in the Grasmere Gallop races. Ian was 78th in the 17k event in 1.42.45 and Lorna was 246th in the 10k race in 1.15.56.

The following day five Harriers took part in the Bamburgh 10k, with Steve Patterson finishing a brilliant sixth in 37.20. Gareth Pearson was the club’s next finisher in 44.33, followed by Lisa Baston in 45.24. Lisa was fifth female home and winner of the female 35 category! Paul Dellbridge and Mairi Campbell also took part finishing in 52.15 and 54.55.

* After a busy week in the 2018 Alnwick Harriers Grand Prix its all change at the top of the latest league table!

Thanks to decent runs in both the George Ogle Memorial Race and the Druridge Bay 10k Ian Simon is now top of the pile. Its a happy time for the Simon/Sample household as second place is currently taken by Tracey!

Dominic Harris is down to third with Chris Atwell bursting into the top 12 to take fourth place. Neil Hamilton is up into fifth and Tim Falconer is into sixth. Mel Steer is seventh, Jason Dawson now eighth and Denise Drummond is into ninth.

The final three prize winning places are currently taken by Louise Callaghan, Mike Henry and Jo Gascoigne-Owens.

Full results can be found on the Alnwick Harriers’ club website.