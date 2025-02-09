Alnwick RFC secure win ahead of trip to League leaders
The blue and gold are sixth in the Regional One North East table and are now just a point adrift of Cleckheaton in fifth.
Experienced coach Michael van Vuuren has guided the side to an amazing run of eight victories in their last ten fixtures after a shaky start which saw Alnwick lose six of their eight opening games.
They face a stern test when they host leaders Scunthorpe on Saturday.
Alnwick only went down to a narrow 15-9 reverse in the fixture in Yorkshire back in November and van Vuuren will use the game as a yardstick to see how far his side have come.
Duncan Smith made his 200th appearance for Alnwick in the success against Percy Park.