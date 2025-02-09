Alnwick RFC secure win ahead of trip to League leaders

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 9th Feb 2025, 17:40 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 09:16 BST
Alnwick RFC got back to winning ways with a storming 41-10 success over Percy Park at Greensfield.

The blue and gold are sixth in the Regional One North East table and are now just a point adrift of Cleckheaton in fifth.

Most Popular

Experienced coach Michael van Vuuren has guided the side to an amazing run of eight victories in their last ten fixtures after a shaky start which saw Alnwick lose six of their eight opening games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They face a stern test when they host leaders Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Alnwick kept the flag flying with another good winplaceholder image
Alnwick kept the flag flying with another good win

Alnwick only went down to a narrow 15-9 reverse in the fixture in Yorkshire back in November and van Vuuren will use the game as a yardstick to see how far his side have come.

Duncan Smith made his 200th appearance for Alnwick in the success against Percy Park.

Related topics:AlnwickCleckheaton
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice