Alnwick RFC on the up after big win
Alnwick RFC romped to a 28-3 win over Driffield in Regional One North East following a minute’s respect ahead of the game in memory of stalwarts John Harrington and Tommy Hogg, who both sadly passed away recently.
And they’d both have been delighted with the win as Michael van Vuuren’s side are starting to fire on all cylinders after a stuttering start to the season.
The victory was enough to lift them off the foot of the table.
The blue and gold have leapfrogged Selby and are closing in on Blaydon, who lead them by just a solitary point after nine games.
They travel to basement side Selby on the 30th November and will look to pull further away from the bottom rung after two wins in three.
A collection was made for a Prostate Cancer charity and the club thanked everyone who donated.