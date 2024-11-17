Alnwick RFC on the up after big win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After the silence, came the cheers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alnwick RFC romped to a 28-3 win over Driffield in Regional One North East following a minute’s respect ahead of the game in memory of stalwarts John Harrington and Tommy Hogg, who both sadly passed away recently.

And they’d both have been delighted with the win as Michael van Vuuren’s side are starting to fire on all cylinders after a stuttering start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory was enough to lift them off the foot of the table.

The blue and gold have leapfrogged Selby and are closing in on Blaydon, who lead them by just a solitary point after nine games.

They travel to basement side Selby on the 30th November and will look to pull further away from the bottom rung after two wins in three.

A collection was made for a Prostate Cancer charity and the club thanked everyone who donated.