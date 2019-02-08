Alnwick point-to-point meeting cancelled again

An outbreak of equine flu has meant Sunday’s point-to-point meeting at Alnwick has been cancelled.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced that there will no racing in Britain until Wednesday at the earliest, following the discovery of the disease at racing stables in Cheshire.

Three horses vaccinated against the virus tested positive for equine flu on Wednesday.

A statement from the BHA yesterday said: “The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has this afternoon taken the decision that racing will not resume in Britain until Wednesday 13 February at the earliest, including fixtures programmed by the Point-to-Point Authority. Therefore no point-to-point fixtures programmed by the Point-to-Point Authority will take place this weekend.”

Sunday’s Ratcheugh meeting was already a rearranged fixture, after the planned meeting on February 3 fell foul of the weather.