Three of the blue and golds turned out in the big game

Alnwick RFC stars Duncan Smith, Alex Robson and James Bird turned out for the North East against the North West in a game arranged by North Rugby.

The East side ran out 28-24 winners in a thrilling encounter which was played at Huddersfield.

They led 21-14 at the break and held out against strong pressure in the second period to take the win with the local lads impressing with their performances.