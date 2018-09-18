Alnwick pair John and Laura compete in Berlin Marathon

On Sunday John Cuthbert and Laura McLean Jr travelled to Germany and competed in the Berlin Marathon.

Laura has been struggling with various injuries of late so just to finish and in a time of 5.10.15 was a very good achievement. Partner John smashed his previous marathon pb to clock a brilliant 3.29.37.

The previous day five Harriers lined up for the latest of the 2018 Grand Prix races, the Thropton Show Fell Race up Simonside. First to complete the 6.8 mile course for Alnwick was Alice Tetley-Paul in 1.11.11.

Not far behind were Annabel and Jim Lillico in 1.11.48.and 1.11.49 respectively. Steve Cowell was home in 1.14.23 and Kim Bronze in 1.25.31. Latest Grand Prix results will be out asap.

Also that day there were some great results at the Druridge Bay Parkrun. Adam Fletcher was first Harrier to complete the 5k and won the male 50 category in 18.39. Jon Archer was one place further back and notched a course pb of 18.49. Junior Harrier Joseph Godden was third back for the club in 14th.

Also of note Rob Enser broke his course pb, whilst Nell Gair obliterated her 5k pb by knocking well over a minute off!

Results: 4-Adam Fletcher 18.39 (81.05%); 5-Jon Archer 18.49 (68.91%); 14-Joseph Godden 20.43 (68.46%); 15-Phil Hall 20.44 (67.85%); 18-Robert Baddeley 21.17; 20-Rob Enser 21.22 (66.38%); 63-Nell Gair 26.07; 72-Phil Lee 26.21; 80-David Hindmarsh 26.51; 82-Paul Wilkie 26.56; 95-Jennifer Knight 27.58; 102-George Williams 28.35 (60.99%); 118-Eleanor Heeley 29.49; 124-Rebecca Heeley 30.13; 171-Christine Hardy 36.35.

Finally for the weekend the ultra running legend Andy Stephenson took part in the Hardmoors 60 for the fourth time.

Despite a recent DNF in the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc Andy was back on song and smashed his previous best in this race. He completed the race from Guisborough to Filey in 15.45.56.