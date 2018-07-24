Alnwick pair compete in Euro Championships

Alnwick Triathlon Club are extremely proud of two of their members, Ian Atherton and Denise Drummond, who travelled to Tartu in Estonia to take part in the 2018 European Standard Distance Age Group Championships.

As the swim was downstream the race organisers decided to lengthen the swim to 1750m from the usual 1500, this was followed by a 40km bike leg and was an out and back course of two laps, with a tour of part of the old town.

Once it left the city the road was fairly flat, well maintained and fast. The 10km run was quite gruelling as the day was heating up and although there were plenty of water stations shade was hard to find.

Dee finished in a fantastic 12th place in her age group in 2:27:34 and was eighth Brit.

Ian was elated to have finished in 2:34:36, in 17th place in his age group and 14th Brit.

Nearer to home Tracey Sample and Steve Carragher took part in the 2018 Triathlon England National Aquathlon Championships in Peterborough.

Both did a fantastic job, Steve coming home with a gold medal and Tracey bringing back the bronze (pictured right).

The Junior section of the club were also busy this weekend and raced- at Hetton. This race was a qualifier for the Inter Regional Championships. Individual races were followed by team relays and all involved did a great job.