Alnwick make a point with League leaders

Alnwick Town Ladies drew a blank with North East Regional Football League Premier leaders Ponteland United.

Neither side were able to make the break though at St. James’s Park and it ended 0-0.

Defences proved very much on top as Alnwick took the point that keeps them in fourth spot.

“On the balance of chances it was a game we should have won, but seven points from the first four games is a decent return and the ladies will push on from here,” said an Alnwick official.

The black and whites have a free weekend this Sunday and return to action on the 13th October when they pay a visit to Chester-Le-Street Ladies.

The County Durham side are currently in third a point ahead of Town, so another tight match is expected.