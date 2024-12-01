Alnwick lose ground on leaders after loss

It’s third v. fourth as Alnwick Town host Bradford City in the NE Regional Women’s Premier Division this Sunday.

The black and whites lost ground on leaders Chester-le-Street Town as they went down 3-0 at Wallsend Boys Club.

The result saw Ponteland United leapfrog them into second on goal difference, though Alnwick have a game in hand on them, and two on the top side, who are five clear.

Morpeth Town moved level on points with Berwick Rangers at the top of the Northumberland Women’s Premiership.

The loss was only Town's second of the seasonThe loss was only Town's second of the season
Town scored a goal in each half during their win at West Allotment Celtic through Ellie Gilmore in the 14th minute and Orla Callaghan with just two minutes to go.

Berwick were held to a goalless draw at second bottom Heaton Hawks.

The two sides meet each other up at Berwick in what is a massive game on the 15th December.

Neither side has fixtures scheduled for this Sunday.

