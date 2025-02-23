Alnwick looking to bounce back from disappointing Northern league defeat

Alnwick Town boss Richie Latimer says there’s still plenty to play for as the black and whites look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat by lowly Boldon CA.

Town travel to face a Chester-le-Street Town side that sit just three points and two places ahead of them in 12th in the Northern League Second Division – and with Latimer keen to secure as high a finish as possible, he’ll be going there looking to take points.

Town came crashing back down from the highs of 5-2 mid-week mauling of Bedlington Terriers at Craik Park, that saw Jamie Clark net a hat-trick with Usman Ogidan and Joe Eggleston scoring the others, to a low that saw them go down 2-1 at St. James’s Park.

Although Antonio Agostinho netted his first Alnwick goal to put them ahead in the fourth minute, Boldon hit back to win it with Robbie Gateshill and Christopher Spence getting on the scoresheet in the second half, the winner coming with 12 minutes to go.

Alnwick boss Richie Latimer wants his side to maintain momentum

“It was a really, really poor performance today, after the run we’ve been on, we looked like strangers and we didn’t seem to have any energy levels at all. We didn’t pass the ball, we struggled as a team and as individuals,” Latimer told Alnwick Town TV after.

“It was a good start and Antonio got his first goal, but after that I’m scratching my head as we haven’t created anything else. The performance levels seemed to sink after we scored the goal and there was a bit of a lack of quality,” he admitted.

“The game had very little quality but Boldon stuck to their game – they ran, they tackled, a wayward pass they were after it – the total opposite to us.”

“Every team has days like that – you can’t play well every week, you can’t win every week, but we’ve got to learn from it and react. The lads have done fantastic so it’s hard to be too harsh on them. The fans were here again in numbers but sadly we gave them very little to cheer.”

“There’s still a lot to play for – we want to finish as high up the League as we can, that’s why today was so disappointing. We’ve had a bad performance, but every team has them,” said Latimer.

Alnwick had a quick opportunity to put things right on the pitch as they were back at home to FC Hartlepool in the Ernest Armstrong Second Division Cup on Tuesday night, with Latimer optimistic that they can put a run together in the competition.