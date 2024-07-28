Alnwick looking for three in a row after Wright stuff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Wright was on fire as Alnwick romped to a seven-wicket win at Blaydon in Division One.

He bowled a superb 5-8 from 10 overs as Alnwick had their hosts all out for 82.

Max Harrison took two catches from his bowling and Brad Spiers, Mark Humphreys and Harry Lobb also showed safe hands to dismiss batsmen after he’d run down the wicket.

But Wright was more concerned about the victory for the side as a whole than personal performances and the implications of maintaining top club cricket at Weaver’s Way following their promotion last term.

“The result moves Alnwick CC one step closer to retaining our place in Division One which was the objective at the start of the season,” said Wright.

“Division One has been a big step up and it can be hard to compete with the sides who have expensive professionals, but we have a good mix of experienced players and talented young lads who are stepping up and will be better players for the experience.”

Gareth Bateman was 3-24 and Max Harrison 2-21 in the impressive success while an unbeaten 16 from Harrison alongside skipper James Crooks’ 17 not out took Alnwick to 83/3 in the 18th over.

“It was nice to contribute to the win, some days it all goes right for you - they don’t happen too often though! The lads took some tidy catches which obviously helps,” continued Wright.

Alnwick host Annfield Plain on Saturday and he said: “We beat them earlier in the season so we will go into this weekend’s game full of confidence, looking to make it three wins in a row.”

Rock went down to a narrow two-wicket defeat at Hexham Leazes in Division Four.

James Taylor hit 37 as Rock ran up 209/8 but the hosts made 212/8 with just two balls to spare.

Rob Hook was 98 not out while Paul Roberts topped Rock’s bowling figures with 3-39.