Alnwick loft wins young birds National in Coquetdale Fed
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Adam Nicol from Alnwick won the last big pigeon race of the season as his blue hen was first back home in the Young Bird’s National from Maidstone in the Coquetdale Federation.
Nicol clocked the winner back into his loft with a velocity of 1625.917.
He also placed third and fourth with Alnwick flyer Ian Angus taking second.
Trevor Shell of the Alnmouth HS was fifth and the Mowbray/Allan loft at Shilbottle placed sixth.
The pigeon racing season ends this weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.