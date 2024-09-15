Alnwick loft wins young birds National in Coquetdale Fed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adam Nicol from Alnwick won the last big pigeon race of the season as his blue hen was first back home in the Young Bird’s National from Maidstone in the Coquetdale Federation.

Nicol clocked the winner back into his loft with a velocity of 1625.917.

He also placed third and fourth with Alnwick flyer Ian Angus taking second.

Trevor Shell of the Alnmouth HS was fifth and the Mowbray/Allan loft at Shilbottle placed sixth.

The pigeon racing season ends this weekend.