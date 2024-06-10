Alnwick loft takes first spot in Fed from Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pigeon from Richard Murphy’s loft at Alnwick took first place in the Coquetdale Federation for the Up North Combine’s Old Bird’s National from Eastbourne.

The Wilson & Gilliard loft at Chevington Drift took second and fifth with Adam Nicol of Alnwick chalking up third and fourth spot.

The club results saw Wilson & Gilliard take the first eight spots at Chevington Drift HS while Murphy was first and fourth at Alnwick HS, Nicol taking second and third, with Ian Angus in fifth.

Trevor Shell’s birds were first, second and fourth at Alnmouth with Thompson & Hope clocking in third and Elliott Bros. fifth.

A Richard Murphy pigeon was first back in the Coquetdale Fed

Ian Jamieson took the first and third certificates at Amble HS with Stevie James second and fourth.

The Combine race was won by a pigeon from the Atkinson & Monaghan loft at Billgham in the Teeside Fed with a velocity of 1418.607/

Second was won by Hodgson & Son of the Cleveland Fed and third by A. Ward, K & K Homer, of the Grangetown HS in the North Yorkshire Fed.

