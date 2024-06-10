Alnwick loft takes first spot in Fed from Eastbourne
The Wilson & Gilliard loft at Chevington Drift took second and fifth with Adam Nicol of Alnwick chalking up third and fourth spot.
The club results saw Wilson & Gilliard take the first eight spots at Chevington Drift HS while Murphy was first and fourth at Alnwick HS, Nicol taking second and third, with Ian Angus in fifth.
Trevor Shell’s birds were first, second and fourth at Alnmouth with Thompson & Hope clocking in third and Elliott Bros. fifth.
Ian Jamieson took the first and third certificates at Amble HS with Stevie James second and fourth.
The Combine race was won by a pigeon from the Atkinson & Monaghan loft at Billgham in the Teeside Fed with a velocity of 1418.607/
Second was won by Hodgson & Son of the Cleveland Fed and third by A. Ward, K & K Homer, of the Grangetown HS in the North Yorkshire Fed.
Next weekend’s channel race from Reims will be held over until Monday 17th due to a poor weather forecast while the club race from Grantham will be similarly affected, being held over for a Sunday liberation.