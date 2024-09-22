Alnwick Ladies into FA Cup Third Qualifying Round
Libby Rees and Chloe Young were on target for Alnwick Town Ladies as they advanced in the FA Cup.
The North East Regional Women’s Football League side beat Birtley Town 2-1 at St. James’s Park to go through from the second qualifying round.
The win also handed the club £3,000 from the prize fund.
The third qualifying round takes place on the weekend of the 13th October and if Town can win that game they’ll go into the first round proper.
Town host Ponteland United Women in League action this Sunday.
The visitors have won all three of their opening games this term to sit on top of the League.
They were, however, dumped out of the FA Cup last weekend when South Shields Women beat them 3-1.
