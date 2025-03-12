Alnwick Karate Club offers free taster session

Chrissie started Karate in the early 1980s. She was a successful international competitor and gained many others accolades along the way, including sports personality awards.

Chrissie started teaching Karate after 10 years of training. Her experience now spans four decades.

Chrissie has been a guest instructor in several countries around Europe.

Chrissie Sensei's wish, is to help others grow beyond their own belief, regardless of any challenges they might experience.

Chrissie treats everyone as an individual, not as a collective. Your growth will be willed, wished for and encouraged.

Hard work pays. To be good at Karate, you have to do Karate... A lot! Nothing is free.

Personal gain is achieved through dedication, effort and hard work.

Chrissie runs a tight ship and a disciplined environment. This is to ensure the safety of all practitioners and to ensure that individual growth is not hindered.

Along the way though, much laughter and fun, will be had.

This will be a place of growth, for sure!

All abilities welcome, both adults and children 7yrs +

Welcome to the home of fight hard, train harder!

Chrissie is excited to be offering this opportunity, to the local community.

2 . Contributed Chrissie Sensei 4th Dan Black Belt Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Bringing new opportunities to Alnwick and the surrounding areas. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales