Alnwick in narrow rugby defeat
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alnwick remain rooted to the foot of the Regional One NE table but they were unlucky against a Percy Park side who are third – and who they meet again this weekend in a Northumberland County Cup first round tie.
Alnwick are the current holders of the silverware after beating Northern 31-8 in last season’s final and they’ll hope to put a good run together again this term.
Michael van Vuuren’s team have had a tough start to the season with three defeats and a draw from their opening games.
Josh Middlemist was called up to the bench for his first XV debut as the South African coach gives young talent a chance to impress.
Alnwick’s second string were also beaten at Percy Park.
They are at home to Billingham on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.