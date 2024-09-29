Alnwick in narrow rugby defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Alnwick rugby official said ‘it just wasn’t meant to be’ as the club went down to a narrow 26-23 defeat at Percy Park.

Alnwick remain rooted to the foot of the Regional One NE table but they were unlucky against a Percy Park side who are third – and who they meet again this weekend in a Northumberland County Cup first round tie.

Alnwick are the current holders of the silverware after beating Northern 31-8 in last season’s final and they’ll hope to put a good run together again this term.

Michael van Vuuren’s team have had a tough start to the season with three defeats and a draw from their opening games.

It's County Cup first round action for holders Alnwick this week

Josh Middlemist was called up to the bench for his first XV debut as the South African coach gives young talent a chance to impress.

Alnwick’s second string were also beaten at Percy Park.

They are at home to Billingham on Saturday.