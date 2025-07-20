Alnwick head to Jarrow to kick-off new Northern League season

Alnwick Town have signed Ryan Smith ahead of the new campaign.

Smith has joined the black and whites from Newcastle Benfield and will go into the squad that travels to Jarrow for the curtain raiser of the Northern League season this weekend.

Manager Richard Latimer told the club’s social media: "Ryan is an exciting, attacking midfielder. He's a player I have been looking to bring in for the past told seasons. He's already shown us in pre-season what he brings to the squad."

Wallington goalkeeper Aaron Carr has also put pen to paper at St. James’s Park, with Latimer saying: "Aaron's an experienced goalkeeper, good shot stopper and good talker on the pitch and we’re over the moon to get him in."

Alnwick boss Richard Latimer is all set for the new season which kicks-off on Saturday

The club have also retained the services of Jordan Dobie and Ben Luke with a settled side having a familiar look following a tenth-placed finish last season which the management team will hope to build upon.

Town have had a successful pre-season and they completed it with a 3-1 win over Hebburn Town reserves on a 4G surface at Clegwell with Max Anderson, Philip Bright and Luke Baston on the scoresheet.

They had also beaten old Northern Alliance rivals Burradon & New Fordley 3-2 in mid-week as they got more minutes into the legs.

“The most important thing about pre-season is the fitness, the lads getting back into it and bedding the new lads in as well,” Latimer told Alnwick Town TV.

Jarrow finished third and just missed out of promotion last term and will look to hit the ground running at Perth Green as the serious business starts on Saturday.

Alnwick then face a bit of an unknown quantity when they are then at home to new boys Durham United on Tuesday 29th July.

“It’s tough as a manager. You try to bring all these players in and try to make it as competitive as you can – it’s a good headache to have, but it’s also not so good to have when you’re letting people down on a Saturday,” said Latimer.

“We have got a very, very competitive squad. We don’t do ‘big time’ here. Lads come here and they graft and they compete.”

Skipper Yannick Aziakonou will miss out at Jarrow as he is suspended.