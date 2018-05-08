Alnwick Harriers turn out in force at Druridge Bay parkrun

A large number of Alnwick Harriers were in action on Saturday at the Druridge Bay Parkrun, where almost 250 runners turned out no doubt partly due to the glorious weather.

First Harrier home in 21.00 and first in the male 50 category was Tim Falconer. He was 30 seconds ahead of Neil Hamilton who was a minute ahead of John Cuthbert. Also for the lads there were course personal bests for Chris Stewart and Junior Harrier Harry Ellaby.

For the ladies Jo Powell continues to get faster as she bagged another pb as well as the third placed female slot.

Results: 13-Tim Falconer 21.00 (72.54%); 17-Neil Hamilton 21.30 (63.95%); 27-John Cuthbert 22.37 (57.33%); 39-Andy Squires 23.23; 43-Jo Powell 23.35; 48-Chris Stewart 24.00 (56.46%); 60-Chris Atwell 24.41 (63.34%); 63-Harry Ellaby 24.47 (55.28%); 65-Chris Friend 24.59; 75-Hannah Taylor 25.54; 116-David Hindmarsh 28.39; 120-Eleanor Heeley 28.49 (57.72%); 126-Colin McLean 29.04; 137-Alison Hutchings 29.54; 144-Nell Gair 30.23; 153-Linda Patterson 30.50; 201-Mark Hume 36.01.

In other events that morning Ian and Lorna Stephenson were in action at the Rising Sun Parkrun, where Ian clocked 24.51 and Lorna 32.35.

Over the 5k distance Kim Bronze and John Ross were at the Sheffield Hallam Parkrun, with Kim finishing in 26.17 and John 29.01.

Also that day Adam Spiller took part in the latest of the superb Lakeland Trails races, the 17k Staveley Trail Race. Adam was 97th finisher in 1.42.43.

The following day, Mel Steer was also over in the Lakes tackling the tough Keswick Half Marathon. Mel put in her usual good shift to finish 141st in 1.49.55.

The previous Saturday a healthy contingent of Harriers descended on Druridge Bay to take part in the weekly 5k parkrun.

First home for the club in second overall was new Harrier Dave Richardson in a splendid 17.07, a course pb for him. Another course pb came courtesy of James Willoughby, who was fifth in 18.29, whilst Denis Kerr was eighth home.

For the women there was age category success for Laura McLean Sr in the female 55 category, whilst Lorna Stephenson was over the moon with her 5k pb, knocking over 30 seconds off her previous best.

Also of note Colin McLean was taking part in his first parkrun, whilst David Milne raced round the course pushing a buggy in a scary 20.59!

In other parkruns that morning Tim Falconer was 21st home at Folkestone in 20.57, winning the male 50 category in the process, whilst Bev Blythe won the female 40 category at the tough Gibside Parkrun in 25.37. Finally for the morning Gay and Richard Eastoe took part in the Plean Parkrun as a warm up for the Stirling Half Marathon the following day. They ran together and finished in 32.50, with Gay winning the female 60 age group.

The following day Lorna Stephenson notched her second pb in two days at the Sand Dancer 10k in South Shields. Lorna was 345th finisher in 1.08.56 to round off a superb weekend. Fellow Harrier Mark Hume was five places further back in 1.11.53.

Also in 10k action was Chris Stewart at the Chase The Kite 10k on the banks of the River Derwent near Swalwell. Chris was home in 58.17 and was glowing about the race and its cracking scenery.

Andy Stephenson was in action at the Wainstones Trail Marathon in the Cleveland Hills. This was just a short jog for Andy as he prepares for the 160 mile (yep, 160 miles) Hardmoors Ultra in four weeks time. Andy ran 5 hours 27 minutes to finish 28th.

A number of Harriers were also in action in the Kirk Yetholm to Wooler Trail Race. Dave Bartrum was first home for Alnwick in 44th in 2.25.35, followed by Ian Stephenson in 2.29.22. Maureen Bartrum was the club’s sole female competitor and finished in 2.43.09.