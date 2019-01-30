Alnwick Harriers turn in some impressive weekend performances

Runners wearing the Alnwick Harriers vest put in some excellent performances, both and home and abroad at the weekend.

Some of the best displays were seen at the high-class North of England Cross Country Championships, at Pontefract.

The club had Junior and Senior representatives at the event, which attracts some of the best runners across the Northern region.

Starting with the Juniors, Millie Breese finished a fantastic sixth overall in the U15 Girls’ race, completing the 4km course in 14.18. Millie was first North East athletes across the line.

In the U17 Men’s race, Ben Murray-John and Max Breese both ran well. Ben completed the undulating 6km course in 23.14, with Max just slightly behind in 24.37.

For the U13 Boys, Max Murray-John finished the 3km course in 40th place – out of a field of more than 200 athletes – in a fine 10.47. He was in the top 10 North East athletes across the line.

Fantastic performances by all the juniors at a well organised and great venue.

In the Seniors, Diana Weightman finished just inside the top 200 in the Women’s race in 38.16, while Susan Skirrow completed the course in 52.28.

Three men represented the club, with David Richardson first back for Alnwick in 45.58 and finishing 205th overall. He was followed by Bruce Crombie (49.12) and Steve Patterson (50:55),

Away from the cross-country, a decent number of Harriers were involved in parkrun action.

There was a good turnout of Harriers at the Pastures, in Alnwick, with a number grabbing PBs.

Graham Syers was first home for Alnwick, finishing third overall in a 20.24 PB. Alice Tetley-Paul was second back for the home club and third overall in the women’s race in a 22.52 PB.

On the Pastures PB front, Saturday represented a good day at the office for Neil Hamilton, Ian Horsley, Karen Kelly, Chloe and Emma Givens, Peter Lindley, Paul Dellbridge and George Williams.

Results: 3 Graham Syers 20:24; 15 Alice Tetley-Paul 22:52; 16 Neil Hamilton 23:00; 17 Ian Horsley 23:07; 19 Karl McEwan 23:26; 21 David Henderson 23:57; 24 Karen Kelly 24:15; 29 Mark Latham 25:06; 31 Ian Stephenson 25:39; 33 Chloe Givens 26:09; 34 Emma Givens 26:24; 39 Keith Shotton 26:46; 45 Peter Lindley 27:36; 50 Paul Dellbridge 28:29; 64 George Williams 30:14; 70 Una McCaig 31:08; 86 Lorna Stephenson 33:04; 124 Alex Knight 52:11; 125 Colin McLean 52:16.

Meanwhile, at Druridge Bay, Paul White was first Alnwick finisher, coming third overall in 19.27. He was followed by Dominic Harris, who crossed the line in fourth (19.34).

There were some excellent performances in the women’s race, with Carole Page (22.26) winning and Jo Powell (22.46) coming second.

Results: 3 Paul White 19:27; 4 Dominic Harris 19:34; 11 Robert Badderley 21:07; 24 Carole Page 22:26; 28 Jo Powell 22:46; 44 David Hindmarsh 24:24; 72 Sarah Gray 26:48; 86 Justine Norman 27:55; 100 Laura McLean 29:08; 101 Rebecca Heeley 29:09; 102 Eleanor Heeley 29:09.

A number of Harriers took part in parkruns further afield, including Tracey Sample, who proudly wore the club vest overseas – at the Himmel parkrun, in America. Tracey put in a good performance across the Pond, finishing second female and eighth overall in 25.30.

Closer to home, Paul Wilkie (21.21) was at Penrith, Zoe Robson was at Finsbury (27.52), Mark Hume (35.03) was at Gateshead and Gay (45.25) and Richard Eastoe (46.07) were at Workington.