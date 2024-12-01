Alnwick get back to winning ways

Yannick Aziakonou and Usman Ohidan netted as Alnwick were victorious against Sunderland West End and boss Richie Latimer declared: “You can’t beat that winning feeling.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black and whites also forced two own goals out of James Hopkinson and Adam Anderson in the second half as they moved four points clear of the Northern League Division Two danger zone with a game in hand on those below them.

“You can see the confidence grow straight away in the changing room after. It was a great performance and it wasn’t an easy game – Sunderland West End have done very well recently, so I’m over the moon,” the manager told Alnwick Town TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had an honest conversation with the players last Tuesday night in training where we sat in the changing room for a good three quarters of an hour and I talked about the expectations and how it hasn’t been good enough.”

Town beat Sunderland West End 4-2 at St. James's Park

If Latimer wanted a reaction, he got it as Aziakonou shot Alnwick ahead in nine minutes.

Adam McGuiness levelled for the visitors in the 23rd, but Ohidan restored the advantage ten minutes before the break.

A late Riley Mount goal proved just a consolation for West End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick don’t have a fixture this weekend and are back at home against Chester-le-Street United on the 14th December.

“The lads went and had a session after our talk, the majority of which was running, as a test of character sort of thing, and I think the penny dropped. The lads put the work in and I was hoping that they’d show what we said, and I think it showed,” continued Latimer.

“In the last couple of months we haven’t had that desire or that winning mentality or that competitive edge about us, but I think we saw it in spades today – it wasn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but you could see a lot more of what we have been asking from the players.”

Town are also at St. James’s Park twice over the festive period with fixtures against Bedlington Terriers on Boxing Day and FC Hartlepool on the 28th December, before the reverse fixture in the Northumbrian derby that takes them to Dr. Pit Welfare on the 4th of January.

“That result has stopped the rot but now we’ve got to kick on as a club with that sort of effort and endeavour going forward,” said the boss.