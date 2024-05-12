Alnwick expect tough Cup Final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Dobbins League Cup holders Alnwick Town will look to retain the trophy as they take on Ponteland United this Thursday evening (16th) at Craik Park.

Town were 5-2 winners over Burradon & New Fordley in last season’s final when Martin Roper, Luke Molloy, George Hedley, Scott Shepherd and Lewis Fairbairn were on target in a memorable evening as they lifted the silverware.

Ironically, they played at Fordley in their last league fixture to complete what has been a chaotic and energy-sapping end to a disrupted season.

Alnwick went ahead just after half time when Euan Potts put away a rebound but they were pegged back with only four minutes to go when Burradon’s Tommy Johnson fired a stunning free kick into the top corner.

Both sides had rattled the crossbar during an entertaining first half.

The black and white’s dramatic late surge in the Northern Alliance title race fell just short as they went down 3-0 at then-basement side Seaton Delaval last mid-week, giving Wallington the championship.

The point from their final fixture secured the runners-up spot, however, and Alnwick will now wait to see if their application to join the Second Division of the Northern League has been successful.

“It’s always a challenge getting to a cup final in any senior league, and we have been very lucky to have been involved in three cup finals in three seasons - losing one and winning one - so hopefully we can go and defend our cup,” said manager Richie Latimer.

“We are expecting a tough game against a team that has beaten us twice this season but our squad is looking strong and desperate to retain the silverware.”

Latimer admitted that the stop-start nature of the season due to the weather and fixture backlog had proved ‘challenging’ but extended his congratulations to Wallington on winning the title.

“Trevor (Baston) has done a brilliant job there and Wallington are deserved winners - they have been the most consistent team though-out the season.”

“If we couldn't win the League then finishing as high as possible was the aim to give us the best chance of promotion into the Northern League, so second in a very competitive League is a massive achievement.”