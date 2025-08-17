Alnwick Dolphins National Finals

Harriet Oldfield

Alnwick Dolphins represented at the Summer Swimming National Finals

Nationals Report 2025

July 19th Marked the start of the fortnight of Summer Nationals swimming. This is the pinnacle of the swim season and includes the fastest swimmers in each age group in Great Britain.

It is incredibly hard to even qualify for these competitions, which require qualification swims during a brief window where the highest ranked swimmers in the country are invited to race. Alnwick had 4 swimmers at the nationals events. Sandy Brown and Harriet Oldfield had individual swims and were joined by Tom Robinson and Ed Brown who competed in the relay events. Sandy, Tom and Harriet representing Northumberland and Durham and Ed representing Newcastle.

Tom Robinson, Alexander Brown and Edward Brown

There were some fantastic swims.

Sandy qualified for the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle at the Aquatics GB Next Generation Championships which are for the top 24 ranked swimmers in Great Britain.

Sandy has had a tremendous season and posted some huge personal best times (PBs). In June he was crowned Scottish Junior Champion for the 400m freestyle in the Scottish Open Championships in Edinburgh. It was a nail biting finish with a phenomenal time of 4.11.88 ranking him 7th in GB.

Although Sandy came into this meet not feeling 100% he gave it his all and backed up his recent swims with a great 2.01.68 in the 200m freestyle (16th) and an excellent personal best of 8.53.35 in the 800m freestyle. This was a heat declared winner event but he would have made the final with this swim placing 10th overall. He then swam a strong 400m freestyle placing 15th. Sandy also represented Northumberland and Durham in the 4x200m freestyle relay and 4x100m medley relay, just missing final places.

Sandy then swam the following week in the 1500m freestyle at the Swim England National Summer Meet. Still recovering from illness he fought to an impressive 13th place in this gruelling event.

Harriet Oldfield had a strong championship. In week one she was part of the under 16 girls 4x100m freestyle relay. This team swam a great heat swim to qualify for the evening final. They qualified in 9th but swam really well in the final to claim a great 7th place. Harriet very nearly ducking under the 60 sec mark with a final swim of 1.00.1.

The following week at the English nationals Harriet had some superb swims. In the 100m breaststroke she swam a strong heat swim to make the evening final. She made the most of her final, swimming a lifetime best time of 1.15.07 to claim a fantastic bronze medal.

Not done with this she backed it up in the 200 individual medley on the Saturday. A tough event combining 50m of all strokes in one race.

Harriet swam a strong heat swim with a personal best of 2.28.03 to make the final in 4th place. Competition was tough and she would have to swim a strong breaststroke and freestyle leg to be in with a medal shout. She did just that. With arguably the swim of her life she stormed to a great bronze medal, holding off her competitors in her final 50 freestyle to smash her pb from the heat swim in a time of 2.25.94.

On the same day she also had the 50m breaststroke, a favoured event. She made the final which was just 30 minutes after the medley final. She had a strong swim here too, just missing the medals with an agonisingly close 4th place finish and a personal best time of 34.36.

Tom Robinson and Ed Brown were swimming in the relay teams. Ed swam for Newcastle where he has been supplementing his training for this last year. They have a strong team and Ed represented them in 3 relays. 4x200m fc, 4x100mfc and the 4x100m medley. He had strong swims, his highlight being a 54.3 seconds in the 100m fc.

This was Ed's final swim before he leaves Alnwick Dolphins to study at university embarking on a university swim programme. We wish him every success..

Tom Robinson qualified to swim for the Northumberland and Durham under 16 B team in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Tom swam a fantastic leg of 55.69 for his 100m freestyle.

This swim was rewarded with a place in the 4x100m medley team later in the week.

This team, made up of the quickest swimmers in their respective strokes, had a great swim and made the evening finals- a huge achievement considering they were up against the strongest clubs in the UK.

They did themselves proud in the finals, lowering their heat time. Tom as part of the team lowered his time to 55.36 seconds. A super achievement.

Once again thanks go to the coaches and volunteers who make this possible along with our primary sponsor Alncom for their continued support for the dolphins.