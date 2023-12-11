Alnwick Dolphins in action at Scottish nationals swimming championships
and live on Freeview channel 276
Conor Carolan, Ed Brown, Harriet Oldfield and Megan Park formed a mixed relay team finishing 20th in the 4x50m freestyle relay (1.45.45) and 26th in the 4x50m medley relay (1.58.12).
Conor swam a fantastic personal best in the first leg of the relay, 25.05 for 50m freestyle. Ed had some impressive swims, notably breaking 54 seconds in the 100m freestyle (53.77), swimming a personal best in the 200m freestyle (1.56.33) and finishing 26th in the 400m freestyle (4.09.78).
Fourteen-year-old Harriet came an outstanding 30th in the 50m breaststroke (34.54) and 31st in the 50m butterfly (30.23), as well as getting ever closer to breaking one minute in the 100m freestyle (1.00.24).
Megan swam an excellent 30.52 in the 50m fly and 27.97 in the 50m freestyle.
Harriet will be racing again in Sheffield next weekend after qualifying for the Swim England National Winter Championships in three events.