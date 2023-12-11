News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Dolphins in action at Scottish nationals swimming championships

Four talented teenagers from Alnwick Dolphins travelled to Edinburgh to compete in the Scottish National Short Course Championships against many of the top senior swimmers from around Great Britain.
By Stuart EabornContributor
Published 11th Dec 2023, 10:18 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 10:18 GMT
Conor Carolan, Ed Brown, Harriet Oldfield and Megan Park formed a mixed relay team finishing 20th in the 4x50m freestyle relay (1.45.45) and 26th in the 4x50m medley relay (1.58.12).

Conor swam a fantastic personal best in the first leg of the relay, 25.05 for 50m freestyle. Ed had some impressive swims, notably breaking 54 seconds in the 100m freestyle (53.77), swimming a personal best in the 200m freestyle (1.56.33) and finishing 26th in the 400m freestyle (4.09.78).

Fourteen-year-old Harriet came an outstanding 30th in the 50m breaststroke (34.54) and 31st in the 50m butterfly (30.23), as well as getting ever closer to breaking one minute in the 100m freestyle (1.00.24).

Alnwick Dolphins. Picture: Stuart EabornAlnwick Dolphins. Picture: Stuart Eaborn
Alnwick Dolphins. Picture: Stuart Eaborn

Megan swam an excellent 30.52 in the 50m fly and 27.97 in the 50m freestyle.

Harriet will be racing again in Sheffield next weekend after qualifying for the Swim England National Winter Championships in three events.

