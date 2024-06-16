Alnwick cricket fixture abandoned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick’s Northumberland & Tyneside Division One fixture at Stocksfield was abandoned, handing the Weaver’s Way side 15 points.

Skipper James Crooks knocked 44 not out as Alnwick made 180/4 in their 50 overs in the Tyne Valley.

But with the hosts on 121/6 after the 25th over the decision was made to call the game due to the rain which has so hampered Alnwick’s season so far.

“The game was very well placed when we came off – Luke Doneathy had batted really well and after losing a few quick wickets, Stocksfield had begun to stabilise a bit... it was a real shame to have been denied what was looking to be a really good finish to what had been an enjoyable match.”

Alnwick were in a promising position when the umpires called it

“In saying that, we were pretty lucky with the rain all day. The umpires did their best to keep us going, but that's cricket,” said Crooks after.

Max Harrison shot a fine 66 before Matthew Scandle bowled him after opening partner and wicket keeper Harry Lobb had walked for a duck in the first over.

Finn Baker-Cresswell was also 21 not out while Jamie Guy made 27 in a good partnership at the crease with Harrison, before finally being caught and bowled by James Tolchard after hitting two 4s and a six.

Jaden Clarke went for five when Matthew Scandle bowled him.

“On a spicy track, Max continued the form he showed in our midweek cup match. His partnership with Jamie Guy showed a lot of patience given the quality bowling of the Stocksfield seamers,” continued Crooks.

“When I came in, I just tried to make sure we found our way to a competitive total.”

Stocksfield’s Doneathy proved difficult to dislodge with an impressive 85 not out, including nine 4s and three 6s, but the wickets were tumbling around him.

Jamie Armstrong bowled Steven Henderson for 10, got Sam Beedle lbw for a duck and walked Thomas Urwin, caught by Jamie Guy, for 1.

Lobb caught Adrian Marrison behind for 1 off Matthew Straker and Mark Jacob was caught by David Wright for 2 off Straker.

Clarke took skipper Ryan Chamberlain’s wicket for 4 when he was caught by Harrison.

“With the ball, I was very impressed by our young seamers. After a tough start and with Luke batting well, Jamie and Matty showed their resilience and quality putting us in a great position before the weather had the final say,” said the skipper.