Alnwick celebrate Selby success

Alnwick RFC ended their home fixtures in Regional One North East with a narrow win over Selby.

The fifth-placed Greensfield side ran out 30-27 winners and now have just two fixtures left this season.

Michael van Vuuren’s charges go to third-placed Heath on Saturday 22nd March and then bring down the curtain when they face fourth-placed York on Saturday 5th April.

“We’re really pleased with the win. The lads managed to cap off our league home season with five points, which is very pleasing,” said the experienced South African.

“The character in the group is immense and to be within touching distance of the top 4 sides after our start is testament to that character.”

“We understand the challenge that awaits and will do everything we can to ensure we finish well,” he continued.

“Heath and York are two quality sides, so we will need to be at our best, however, we firmly believe we can go down there and be competitive.”