Alnwick burn Heath as run continues
He moved to the top of the scorers’ board as Michael van Vuuren’s team made it six wins on the bounce in Regional One North East.
They are now only four points adrift of their fourth-placed opponents – and have games in hand on a number of sides above them in the table.
The crowds at Greensfield are being entertained by some fantastic rugby union, with one fan stating that it was ‘the best game seen in a long time.’
The blue and golds face a stiff challenge on Saturday when they go to second-placed Huddersfield.
The Yorkshiremen have only been beaten once at home so far this season.
But in-form Alnwick will be looking to upset the odds as their amazing run continues.