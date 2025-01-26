Alnwick burn Heath as run continues

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025, 17:33 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 10:28 BST
Alex Robson ran in a couple more tries in Alnwick’s superb 40-13 win over Heath.

He moved to the top of the scorers’ board as Michael van Vuuren’s team made it six wins on the bounce in Regional One North East.

They are now only four points adrift of their fourth-placed opponents – and have games in hand on a number of sides above them in the table.

The crowds at Greensfield are being entertained by some fantastic rugby union, with one fan stating that it was ‘the best game seen in a long time.’

Alnwick are in red-hot form

The blue and golds face a stiff challenge on Saturday when they go to second-placed Huddersfield.

The Yorkshiremen have only been beaten once at home so far this season.

But in-form Alnwick will be looking to upset the odds as their amazing run continues.

