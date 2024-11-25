Alnwick boxer Cyrus Pattinson scores points win in comeback

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 19:04 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 15:32 BST

Alnwick southpaw Cyrus Pattinson scored a 60-55 points victory over Andrei Antonov in his big comeback fight in Newcastle.

The 30-year-old went the full six rounds against the Estonian fighter in the Walker Dome arena in front of a big local following and the live TV camera.

Pattinson’s professional record is now seven wins and one defeat with four knock-outs as he made a return after more than a year out due to a worrying eye injury.

The welterweight was starring in the co-main event of the ‘Back to Business’ show which was broadcast by Channel Five.

