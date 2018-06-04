Alnwick bowled over by young Calum in big Tillside defeat

There was no doubting who the star of the show was when Alnwick 1sts travelled to take on Tillside at Etal in the Northumberland & Tyneside League on Saturday.

Young home bowler Calum Bickerton simply ripped through the Alnwick innings, taking a magnificent 8-7 as the visitors were reduced to a paltry 30 all out in their Division 2 fixture.

Luke Dickson took the other two wickets for Tillside who took only four overs to chase it down without loss in a match which was all over in less than 75 minutes!

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts saw their Division 1 league game against Tynedale abandoned because of rain, but not before the home side had batted through their innings, with Dan Parker hitting a century (116), and Callan McCabe 71 not out as they posted 241-4 in their 50 overs.

But then the rain came and Alnmouth were unable to bat.

Warkworth 1sts went down by 47 runs away to Ashington Rugby Club 1sts in Division 3.

Ashington batted first and put on 200 all out with Adam Peacock on 44, David Dent on 40 and Cory Milburn on 39.

Adam Hall took 4-55 for Warkworth, who in reply made 153-7 with Mathew Hall on 37, Stephen Dargue on 33 and Chris Glass on 29 not out.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds won by 48 runs at home to Whickham 2nds.

Archie Elder had a fine knock of 133 as Alnmouth put on 270-9 with George Lindley on 26 and opener Peter Robinson on 23.

John Richardson took 4-25 for Whickham who in reply fell short at 212 all out with openers Charlie Davis hitting 49 and Andrew Wilson on 46 and Liam Anderson adding 33. Lukas Robinson was Alnmouth’s must successful bowler with figures of 4-47.

Alnwick 2nds won by 87 runs at home to Tillside 2nds.

Alnwick batted first and put on 197-8 with opener harry Lobb on 83, Alan Straker on 45 not out and matthew Stewart on 30.

There were two wickets each for Mark Dawson and Davy Robertson, and Tillside in reply were all out for 110 with Hugh Tyser their top scorer on 23.

Straker and Michael Kirkup took three wickets apiece for Alnwick.

Warenford won by 89 runs in the Division 5 (North) home game against Morpeth 2nds.

The Waren innings was steady if unspectacular with seven bats in double figures, Tom Smith being the top scorer on 27 as they put on 171 all out in their 45 overs.

Liam Day took 3-22 for Morpeth, who in reply only managed 82 all out with opener Christian Takher their top scorer on 22. Smith also enjoyed a great spell with the ball taking match-winning figures of 7-38 off his 10 overs.

Wooler had an 89-run away win against Ulgham 2nds in Division 6.

Andrew Aitchison top scored on 70, and there were knocks of 54 not out from Les Porteous and 34 not out from Andy Gallivan as the Glendale side put on 188-2 in their 40 overs.

In reply, Ulgham could only muster 99 all out in 30 overs with Guy Scholes on 38 not out. There were three wicket returns for Wooler bowlers Laurie Blackburn and Robert Matthewson.

Embleton went down to a big 129-run defeat away to Kirkley.

Christian Rowe hit 65 and Shula Khan was 32 not out as Kirkley opened with 199-7 in their 40 overs.

Scott Lawson and Dan Baines both took three wickets for Embleton, who in their innings replied with 70 all out, Matthew Leetham top scoring on 22. Khalid Mahmood took 4-2 from his 3.2 overs.

Rock had a good 148-run home win over Berwick 2nds.

Rock put on 241-5 in their 40 overs with Andrew Bottomer on 55 and Ben McDougall on 42.

Declan Mark took 2-47 for the young Berwick side, who in reply were all out for 93.

* Fixtures for the NTCL on Saturday, June 9, are:

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts v Newcastle City 1sts; Alnwick 1sts v Cowgate Sports 1sts; Blyth 1sts v Tillside 1sts; Warkworth 1sts v Bomarsund 1sts; Newcastle City 2nds v Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds; Seaton Burn 1sts v Warenford; Tillside 2nds v Blagdon Park 2nds; Ulgham 1sts v Alnwick 2nds; Ashington Rugby 2nds v Howick; Stobswood 2nds v Warkworth 2nds; Wooler v Rock.