Alnwick beaten by Newcastle City in rain-lashed fixture

Alnwick skipper James Crooks is looking forward to this weekend’s visit to Morpeth’s Longhirst Hall and said big games like these are part and parcel of the side’s promotion last term.

Crooks, who has hit 2226 runs in four seasons at Weaver’s Way, and his team sit just above the bottom two in Division One after a number of high-profile fixtures.

“We have had a challenging few weeks for our lads against the cream of Division One,” the captain admitted.

“It doesn't get any easier looking towards Morpeth. Having only played against them once in a mid-week cup match, going to Longhirst is still a new experience for me.”

Alnwick were beaten by 89 runs

“But they are a strong unit - much stronger than their position on the points table reflects. It'll be another challenge for sure, but that's what we signed up for in Division One.”

Crooks was 87 not out in his side’s 89-run defeat by Newcastle City which put the defending champions back on top of the League – but the real winner was the weather as rain lashed the ground.

Crooks hit eleven boundaries and three 6s from just 79 balls as they attempted to chase down a bumper target of 273/6 set by the visitors in a reduced 45 overs.

“It was a strange match; with uncertainty around the weather, we never really knew whether we'd get a full match in,” said Crooks.

“After Newcastle City posted such a formidable total, our goal was to take the match deep and see what happened. Unfortunately, after their pro took three quick wickets, we were on the back foot early.”

“Two more quick wickets after a rain break left us reeling a little at 39 for 5. Finn Baker Cresswell, who made his first 1st XI half-century, and I managed to negotiate a difficult early period and make the most of Newcastle City having to rush through the overs to try to get a result.”

“To their credit, the Newcastle City lads just got there - they had two minutes to spare when starting the final over to lock up the win.”

City’s pro Asif Afridi was 4-20 and slogged 96 not in with a stand-out performance.