Alnwick Bears enjoy trip to Rugby League Magic Weekend

The North East’s newest club enjoyed their first ever trip to rugby league’s summer party last weekend.

Alnwick Bears made their first appearance at the Dacia Magic Weekend last week and had a tremendous time.

As the fourth year in a row the home of Newcastle United has hosted this marquee event, yet again over 65,000 people descended on the city for two days of fun on and off the pitch.

However, some Alnwick Bears got closer than most as they were chosen to be mascots for Salford Red Devils in their match against Catalan Dragons.

Alnwick Bears are a newly launched club based in north Northumberland. With Bear Cubs, U8s and U10s, it already has over 50 children involved, with all activity supported by its sister club, Cramlington Rockets, the RFL’s current National Club of the Year.

With Salford wearing their one-off charity shirt to support the victims of last year’s Manchester bombing, the Bears emerged with them from the tunnel before lining up in front of the Milburn stand in full view of the Sky Sports cameras.

Requests for no dabbing or flossing were largely followed, and the enjoyment was clear to see on the faces of all involved.

After that, the Bears and their families watched a day of rugby league, many enjoying their first ever live match and what a way to do it!

With the sun continuing to shine down upon Newcastle, the Bears also enjoyed themselves in the fan zone, meeting the team from Rugby AM, taking on the various challenges around the fan zone and even meeting Big G, the Huddersfield Giants mascot.

“It’s been amazing to have this kind of opportunity” said Coach Rob Phillips.

“The kids have loved it, and the grown-ups.

Most of them are new to rugby league and this is their first match.

It has really left a big impression and we hope it comes back next year!”