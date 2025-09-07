Alnmouth young guns lift T20 Cup with thrilling win

The side celebrate with the u19 County trophy

Alnmouth & Lesbury’s u19s scored a thrilling T20 Cup success to add a THIRD trophy to the club’s cabinet in what has proved a successful season.

The young guns beat Tynedale in a super over to lift the Northumberland County Cup after the sides had both put on 119 after their twenty overs – with Alnmouth scrambling an exciting single off the final ball to level the scores up.

They then hit seven runs from the super over that they faced before Joe Ferry stepped up with the ball and restricted Tynedale to five runs to win it.

“There were contributions from all 11 on the day with bat, ball and in the field. This was a great joint venture with Rock Cricket Club and the future is bright for both clubs,” said a delighted official.