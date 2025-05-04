Alnmouth Village lead Open Day running
The Dunstanburgh Castle North Northumberland Golf League Open Day takes place this Saturday.
Alnmouth Village top the Open Day net tables with 277 points from the two fixtures so far while Burgham Park lead the Gross table with 199.
Alnwick’s Richard Brown won the best net at the Alnwick Castle Open Day with a score of 40 points with Rothbury’s Richard Gander taking the gross with a score of 29.
Alnmouth Village’s Nicolas Ryan was second in the net and Burgham Park’s Michael Cartney third.
Alnwick’s Billy Brown and Richard Brown shot second and third in the gross.