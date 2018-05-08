Alnmouth undone as Ali hits ton and O’Neil takes seven wickets

It was a bad day at the office for Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket league on Saturday.

They travelled to take on Ryton 1sts in Division 1 and went down to a hefty 169-run defeat.

Ryton batted first and with openers Syed Moh-Ali and Liam Clarke in dominant mood they helped post a big score of 273-5 in their 50 overs.

Moh-Ali hit an unbeaten 135, which included 15 boundaries, whilst Clarke weighed in with 52.

Jonathan Craigs took two wickets for Alnmouth, but with Jordan O’Neil taking an impressive 7-11 off seven overs for Ryton, the visitors were always struggling with the bat.

Opener Paul Starke hit 40 before he was run out, but seven bats failed to reach double figures, five failing to score, and they were all out for only 104 in 31 overs.

Alnwick 1sts had a big ten wicket win when they beat local rivals Morpeth 1sts.

Morpeth batted first and were all out for 98 with Stefan Thomson top scoring on 29. David Wright took 5-19 and Jamie Guy 4-45 for Alnwick, who in reply took 27 overs to reach their target with Andrew Scott on 61 not out and michael Brewis on 28 not out.

Tillside 1sts achieved their first win of the season in when they beat Seaton Burn by 135 runs in Division 2.

The Etal side batted first and after losing Jake Birkett early on Ross Hindmarsh and Law Atkinson built the innings with Atkinson going on to make a fine 73 in a score of 196-9, with Hindmarsh on 31, Gareth Hill on 25 and Sean Wales on 21.

Tillside couldn’t have started much better with the ball. Luke Dickson struck with his second ball with a yorker that completely deceived the opener. Calum Bickerton also started well, taking two wickets in his first over leaving Seaton Burn reeling on 1-3.

The home side tried to build a partnership but when Dickson removed the number five, wickets fell at a regular rate. Bickerton picked up two more, finishing with 4-14 and he and Dickson were replaced with Birkett and Wales. The two of them cleaned up the tail well finishing with two wickets apiece.

Warkworth 1sts had a five wicket home win over Gateshead EM 1sts.

GEMs batted first and were 156 all out with Javed Murza top scorer on 51. Adam Hall took 4-51 and Ian Clough 3-42 for Warkworth, who in reply made 158-5 in 40 overs.

Opener Scott Gibson was the top scorer on 67 with Hall adding a useful 35 not out.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds won by 38 runs against Cramlington 1sts.

Rich Neil hit a late 49, opener Peter Robinson 44, Nicholas Robertson 35 and Thorsten Robinson 32 as Alnmouth put on 226 all out.

Ian Black took 5-43 for Cramlington, who in their innings were 188 all out in the 50th over with Billy Pulman on 35 and Jonathan Marshall on 30. Nicholas Robertson took 3-37.

Alnwick 2nds, like the first team, also won by ten wickets when they faced Morpeth 2nds.

Morpeth batted first and put on 76 all out with Kelly taking six wickets.

In reply, Alnwick eased their way to 77 without loss with Lobb on 42 not out and Kirkup on 21 not out.

Warenford went down to a 110-run defeat on their visit to Percy Main 2nds.

Steven Knight hit 65 and James Peart 61 not out as the home side put on 186-7 in their 45 overs.

Tom Smith and Michael Thompson both took two wickets for Waren, who in reply slipped to 76 all out in 27 overs with Michael Thompson top scoring on 21. Steven Patterson and Steve Black each took three wickets for Percy.

Tillside 2nds won by six wickets at home to Seaton Burn 2nds.

Seaton scored 170-9 off their 45 overs with the wickets shared amongst the bowlers. But the Etal side chased it down with Davey Robertson hitting an unbeaten 99 to secure a well earned victory.

Gregor Thompson was the star of the show, hitting an unbeaten century as Berwick 2nds won by 49 runs on their visit to Wooler.

Thompson opened the Berwick innings and carried his bat for the full 40 overs, hitting 117 not out, including 19 boundaries, as Berwick out on a big score of 248-3. Thompson was ably assisted by a late flourish from Lee Mark, who hit 11 boundaries on his way to a quick-fire unbeaten 54. Richard Farish and Jay Baverstock chopped in with 25 and 22 respectively.

Wooler lost an early wicket, but 72 not out from opener Les Porteous and 82 from Andrew Aitchison saw the Glendale side claw back some of the deficit.

Baverstock and Declan Mark took two wickets apiece as Wooler ended on 199-6 at the end of the 40 overs.

Warkworth 2nds enjoyed an 84-run victory when they travelled to take on Rock.

The Castle side batted first and Edward Brown hit 57 and Graham Huitson 35 as they posted 149-6 off their 40 overs. Andrew Bottomer was Rock’s most successful bowler with figures of 4-35.

In reply, only two Rock bats got into double figures with Kevin Wilson top scoring on 20 as they were reduced to 65 all out in 23 overs. Andrew Carnie claimed 4-13 and and Brown 3-25.

Howick went down by five wickets on their visit to Ulgham 2nds. Mick Williams was 39 not out with Graeme McDonald and Darren Grey both on 20, as Howick made 131-9 in their 40 overs.

Ian Harrison took 3-49 for Ulgham, who in reply took 26 overs to reach their target with openers Laurie Spears and Andy Mollon hitting 65 and 30 respectively.

Fixtures for Saturday (May 12) are:

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts v Swalwell 1sts; Alnwick 1sts v Seaton Burn 1sts; Tillside 1sts v Bedlington 1sts; Blue Flames 1sts v Warkworth 1sts; Swalwell 2nds v Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds; bedlington 2nds v Tillside 2nds; Seaton Burn 2nds v Alnwick 2nds; Warenford v Blue Flames 2nds; Howick v Rock; Stobswood 2nds v Embleton; Warkworth 2nds v Monkseaton 1sts.