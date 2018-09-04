Alnmouth U19s beat Tillside in final of northern T20 cricket

Alnmouth & Lesbury U19 Ramjets were crowned Northumberland Vitality Blast U19T20 Champions on Sunday after winning the final against Tillside, at Tynemouth.

In the final, northern neighbours Tillside elected to bat first but struggled, as the Ramjets opened with eight overs of top quality spin to restrict them to 23-2.

The pressure was kept up by pace attack and some exceptional fielding which Tillside found too hot to handle, as they posted just 80-7. Lukas Robinson and David Johnson took two wickets each and Ross Hindmarsh top scored for Tillside with 21.

Alnmouth chased down the total to win by seven wickets in just 11.4 overs with Sam Eyres 23, David Johnson 19, Thorsten Robinson 13 and Archie Elder 12 not out.

Fittingly, Skipper George Lindley hit the winning boundary off his first ball. This is the third year in a row that Alnmouth have appeared in the county final and they have won the trophy on two of these occasions.

Earlier in the day Alnmouth reached the final defeating Stocksfield by 94 runs. Alnmouth scored 182 for 3 and restricted Stocksfield to 88 for 6 with David Johnson 39, Sam Eyres 34, Thorsten Robinson 51 not out, Harry Sutherland 32 not out and 2 wickets for Leon Midgley and David Johnson. Tillside had a comfortable semi-final win against hosts Tynemouth.

* In the Northumberland & Tyneside League Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts won by 48 runs away to Consett 1sts.

Jonathan Craigs hit 85 and there was a knock of 41 from Tom Vickers as Alnmouth put on 190-5 in 45 overs.

Kamran Mansoor took 3-26 for Consett, who in return were all out for 142 with Mansoor top scoring on 48. Craigs took 4-19 and Nicholas Denton 3-22.

Alnwick 1sts won by seven wickets in a low scoring match away to Blyth 1sts in Division 2.

Blyth were all out for only 40 with Gareth Bateman doing most of the damage claiming 7-12. Alnwick took less than 18 overs to chase it down at 41-3.

Tillside 1sts went down by eight wickets away to Leadgate 1sts.

The Etal side were all out for only 97 with Liam Hindmarsh the top bat on 22.

David Richardson took 4-13 for Leadgate, who in reply were 99-2 with Luke McCabe making 51 not out.

Warkworth had a narrow eight-run home win over Berwick 1sts in a high-scoring match at the Castle Field.

Warkworth batted first and most bats contributed with Matthew Hall on 74 as they made 239-9 in their 50 overs with three wickets each for James Thompson and Mark Woodcock.

Berwick lost an early wicket, but like the home side, most bats were in the runs, with 53 from Manu Shukla and 35 from Woodcock pushing them towards their target. However, they ended up short with Michael Renfrey taking 4-53 and Ian Clough 3-51.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds won by 63 runs at home to Clara Vale 2nds.

After losing both openers for ‘ducks,’ Thorsten Robinson hit 64 for Alnmouth, who put on 270-9, with Riaz Mohammed taking 5-27.

Naveed Iqbal hit 76 for Clara, but they were all out for 134 in 34 overs with Nick Robertson taking 4-19.

Alnwick 2nds had a one wicket home win over Blagdon 2nds.

Michael Kirkup top scored with 39 as Alnwick posted 156-9 in their 40 overs with Elliott Leybourne taking 3-26.

Blagdon were all out for only 65 in reply with Adam Robson on 20, Alan Straker taking 5-22.

Tillside 2nds lost by two wickets at home to Percy Main 2nds.

Keith Bickerton was 74 not out and Jamie Farr hit 62 as Tillside put on 188-6 in their 45 overs.

But Percy replied with 190-8 with Steven Patterson their toip scorer on 42 not out and Craig Bird on 37. Mark Dawson took 4-38.

Warenford were forced to concede their away match against Bedlington 2nds.

Wooler suffered a hefty ten wicket defeat away to Monkseaton 1sts.

Andy Gallivan hit 23 and Les Porteous 22, the team recovering from a first ball loss of Ian Clarke as they put on 90-7 in their 40 overs.

John Hewitt took 3-12 for Monkseaton, who in reply were 94 without loss in 17 overs with Ben Windass on 49 not out and Richard Ord on 36 not out.

Embleton won by seven wickets when they faced Ulgham 2nds at home.

In a low scoring, reduced over game, Embleton batted first and put on 50-2 in ten overs with David Saunders on 18 and Ewan Thorpe on 17 not out.

Ulgham were all out for only 47 in reply with Hedley Grey taking 4-17.

Rock went down to an 80 run defeat away to Kirkley 1sts.

Christian Rowe hit 97, Harry Ash 62 and Luke Johnson 45 not out as Kirkley posted 273-5 in their 40 overs.

Rock were all out for 193 in reply with opener Kevin Wilson on 59 not out. Andrew Horner took 3-33 for Kirkley.

Warkworth 2nds went down to a 23-run defeat away to Berwick 2nds.

Berwick batted first and were 212-8 off their 40 overs with Gregor Thompson top-scoring on 63 and Lee Mark on 35.

Jack Titterington took 4-61 for Warkworth, who in their innings made 189-8 with Graham Huitson on 32 and John Briggs on 30. Ivor Patterson took 3-15 for Berwick.

Howick recorded a 48-run win away to Stobswood 2nds.

Chris Hinchcliffe hit 36 and Darren Grey 31 not out as Howick put on 145-8 in their 40 overs.

Stobswood were 97 all out in reply with Antony Wingfield on 39, Harriet Robson taking 5-20 for Howick.

* Fixtures for the final day of the season on Saturday (September 8) are:

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts v Percy Main 1sts; Alnwick 1sts v Leadgate 1sts; Tillside 1sts v Annfield Plain 1sts; Whitley Bay 1sts v Warkworth 1sts; Stobswood 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds; Blue Flames 2nds v Tillside 2nds; Percy Main 2nds v Alnwick 2nds; Warenford v Whitley Bay 2nds; Howick v Berwick 2nds; Rock v Embleton; Warkworth 2nds v Wooler.