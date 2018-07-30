Alnmouth revival halted as Swalwell win by nine wickets

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts’ recent revival in Division 1 of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League came to an end when they were beaten by nine wickets away to Swalwell on Saturday.

With only two bats hitting double figures (11) Alnmouth were all out for a meagre 73 in 34 overs with Nick Phillips taking 5-15 and Guy Qsaxton 4-22.

Swalwell needed only 17 overs to chase it down with the loss of only one wicket with John Meadows on 44 not out.

Alnwick 1sts tied their match away to Seaton Burn with both sides making 142.

Andrew Scott hit 44 as Alnwick made 142-7 in their 50 overs with two wickets each for Jim Ellis and Josh Myburgh.

Seaton were 142-9 in their 50 overs with Craig Redpath on 30 not out and opener Andrew Jennison on 28. Scott took 4-28 from his ten overs.

Tillside 1sts went down to a 62-run defeat away to Bedlington 1sts.

Chris Younger hit 80 as Bedlington posted 199-8 in their 50 overs with Cam McGregor taking 4-54.

Tillside, however, could only manage 37 in reply, all out in 45 overs with Jake Birkett on 42 and Ross Hindmarsh on 38. Josh Watson took 5-29.

Warkworth 1sts drew their home match against Blue Flames after the rain intervened.

Ian Clough hit 36 as Warkworth opened with 153-9 in their 40 overs, Miraz Baig taking 3-29.

Flames replied with 133-8 in 37 overs before play was abandoned with Amid Faisal on 51, Martin Clark having tsken 3-17.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds won by six wickets at home to Swalwell 2nds in Division 4.

Swalwell batted first and were all out for only 49 with Matisse Richards taking 4-14.

Peter Robinson hit 20 as Alnmouth took 14 overs to reach their target for the loss of four wickets.

Alnwick 2nds won by seven wickets at home to Seaton Burn 2nds in Division 5 (North).

Seaton Burn were all out for 101 the majority of their runs not coming until the end of the innings with Sandeep Singh, batting at 10, on 38 and John Ross, at nine, on 26 not out.

Alan Straker had a good spell with the ball and took 6-14 for Alnwick, who in reply were 103-3 with Michael Kirkup hitting the bulk of the runs on 61 not out and Matthew Stewart on 34.

Warenford suffered a six wicket defeat away to Blue Flames 2nds.

In a low scoring game, Warenford were all out for only 75, with Lewis Reekie on 26 and Darren Thompson on 21.

Flames hit 77-4 in reply with Ahmed Khan on 52 not out.

Tillside 2nds went down by 18 runs at home to Bedlington 2nds.

Bedlington were 178-6 with Chris Taylor the top bat on 76 not out and Sam Taylor on 48 not out. Mark Dawson took 4-23 and in reply Tillside were 158-9 in their allotted overs with Daniel Caddick on 44, Davy Robertson on 40 and Andrew Skeen on 34.

Wooler did not have a game, and the match between Embleton and Stobswood was cancelled, whilst the fixture between Monkseaton 1sts and Warkworth 2nds was abandoned.

Warkworth had batted and made 119 all out with Andrew Carrie on 34 and Ben Briggs on 30. Monkseaton were on 83-4 when rain stopped play.

In Division 6 it was Rock v Howick and it was the visitors who emerged triumphant with a 36 run victory.

Howick batted first and they put on 198-8 with opener Chris Hinchcliffe their top scorer on 54, Oliver Tulip adding 49.

Kevin Wilson took 3-20, and he then scored 30 with the bat, fellow opener George Cockayne on 29 as they replied with 162 all out in 35 overs with Harriet Robson taking 4-33.

* Fixtures for Saturday (August 4) are:

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts v Lanchester 1sts; Alnwick 1sts v Bedlington 1sts; Tillside 1sts v Greenside 1sts; Warkworth 1sts v Corbridge 1sts; Civil Service 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds; Bedlington 2nds v Alnwick 2nds; Ulgham 1sts v Warenford; Whitley Bay 2nds v Tillside 2nds; Howick v Monkseaton 1sts; Ashington Rugby 2nds v Rock; Berwick 2nds v Embleton; Kirkley 1sts v Wooler.