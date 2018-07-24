Alnmouth revival continues with a home win over Ryton

It was a mixed weekend for the top local sides in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League at the weekend with wins for Alnmouth and Tillside and defeats for Alnwick and Warkworth 1sts.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts recent revival continued with a four wicket home win over Ryton.

With Dushan Hernantha taking 4-25 and Nicholas Denton 3-22, Ryton were bowled all out for 102 with Dean Bailey their top scorer on 27.

Alnmouth chased it down in 27 overs with Hemantha on 26, Tom Vickets 21 not out and Jonathan Craigs 20.

Alnwick 1sts went down to a heavy 169 run home defeat at the hands of Morpeth 1sts.

Nathan Byatt hit 67 not out and there was a knock of 60 from opener Paul Johnson as Morpeth posted 255-9 in their 50 overs, with David Wright taking 5-58.

In reply, Alnwick were all out for only 86 in 41 overs, with Wright and Andrew Scott both on 14. James Craigs, David Rutherford and Jack Concannon each tookmthree wickets for Morpeth.

Tillside 1sts had a seven wicket home win over Seaton Burn 1sts.

Modussar Ali hit 42 and there were knocks of 36 and 34 from James Blacklock and Richie Kyle as Seaton put on 181 all out with stuart Wright on 4-21 and calum Bickerton on 3-30.

Tillside took 39 overs to reach their target (182-3) with Liam Hindmarsh on 86 not out and Sean Wales on 37.

Warkworth 1sts lost by four wickets away to GEMs in Division 3.

Scott Gibson hit 89, but the other wickets tumbled around him as Warkworth found themselves all out for 143, with Javed Mirza taking 6-33.

In reply, GEMs ran it down in 33 overs with Mirza in 47 and Atif Mansoor on 40.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds went down to an eight wicket away defeat against Cramlington 1sts.

Alnmouth batted first and were 116 all out with Edward Whyte on 25, George Lindley on 23 and StephenPoole on 20. brian Walker and James Parker took three wickets apiece.

In reply, Cramlington reached their target of 120-2 in 37 overs with Tony Kay on 56 not out.

Alnwick 2nds won by eight wickets away to Morpeth 2nds.

Morpeth batted first and were all out for 116 with Liam Day on 49 and James Weatherburn on 27, Matthew Dixon took 5-29.

Alnwick took 20 overs to to chase it down and hit 117-2 in reply with Bradley Spiers top scoring on 41, John Ferguson on 26 not out and Daniel Gardner on 22.

Tillside 2nds won by 14 runs away to Seaton Burn 2nds.

James Whittle was 63 not out and there was 62 from Keith Bickerton and 40 from Daniel Caddick as Tillside made 212-9 in their 45 overs, Malcolm Alderson taking 3-56.

Caddick then took 5-49 as Seaton edged to 198 all out with Alderson on 49 and Keith Ashforth on 47.

Warenford went down by five wickets at home to Percy Main 2nds in Division 5.

Bertie Spence hit 52 and Michael Thompson 34 as Waren put on 148 all out, with George Smith claiming 3-23 for the visitors.

Percy chased it down in 43 overs with opener Steve Black top scoring on 49 as they replied with 149-5.

Wooler had a 30-run win over Berwick 2nds at the Pier Field.

Les Porteous top scored with 64 and there was 45 from Thomas Comber as Wooler opened up with 181-4 in their 40 overs.

James Exley took 2-45 for Berwick, who in reply were 151-9 at the end of their innings, with Declan Mark on 39 and Sam Straughan on 31. Andrew Aitchison, Robert Matthewson and Comber all took three wickets for the Glendale visitors.

Embleton went down by 43 runs away to Ashington Rugby 2nds.

A knock of 36 from Stuart Rosser and 31 from Michael Adamson saw Ashington post 143-8 in their 40 overs with Ewan Thorpe taking 3-18.

Embleton were 100 all out in reply in 28 overs with Matthew Leetham top scoring on 28. Three Ashington bowlers took three wickets apiece.

Howick won by 96 runs at home to Ulgham 2nds.

Chris Hinchcliffe hit 78 as Howick out on 179-6 with Gary Purcell and Terry Charlton taking two wickets apiece. Ulgham were all out for 83 in 32 overs.

Rock faced Warkworth 2nds away where they managed to achieve a six wicket victory.

Warkworth batted first and 60 from opener Graham Huitson and 43 not out from Ben Briggs saw the home side to 169-7 at the end of their 40 overs, three Rock bowlers taking two wickets apiece.

Paul Roberts was 62 not out as Rock took 25 overs to chase their target down, opener George Cockayne adding 45.

* Fixtures for Saturday (July 28) are:

Swalwell 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts; Bedlington 1sts v Tillside 1sts; Seaton Burn 1sts v Alnwick 1sts; Warkworth 1sts v Blue Flames 1sts; Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds v Swalwell 2nds; Alnwick 2nds v Seaton Burn 2nds; Tillside 2nds v Bedlington 2nds; Blue Flames 2nds v Warenford; Embleton v Stobswood 2nds; Monkseaton 1sts v Warkworth 2nds; Rock v Howick.