Alnmouth pigeon third home in cross channel race

A bird from Trevor Shell’s Alnmouth HS loft clocked home third in the final Arras channel race of the season.

The Coquetdale Federation sent 102 pigeons across to France as part of the Up North Combine contingent

The Mallaburn & Murphy loft at Alnwick took second and third places in the Federation, with M.W. Reed of the Alnmouth HS fourth and Shilbottle’s J. Brown scoring fifth.

The Combine sent a total of 1861 birds for the race, which saw liberation delayed by two hours due to fog on the channel.

Shell’s winning pigeon raced home with a velocity of 1426.330 and covered around 500 miles.