Alnmouth not getting carried away despite going top, says Vickers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The experienced all-rounder was pleased with the effort put in as a collective unit but is keen to keep their feet firmly on the ground.
“The win over Blaydon was an excellent performance - we’ve performed really well as a team for the last three weeks, with everyone chipping in and doing their bit,” he told the Gazette.
“The bowlers and batters normally get all the credit, but our fielding the last three weeks as been exceptional. Sean Hutchinson sets the standard every week in the field, his three catches on Saturday were key to our bowling performance.”
The Hipsburn-based club have won five on the bounce as they top the form charts in Division One and there is a real buzz around the side.
“It’s nice to see ourselves sat top of the table at the half-way point but we aren’t getting to carried away as we know there’s a long way to go and some excellent teams to play against in the second half of the season,” he continued.
“Still being in the cups is good to keep everyone going midweek. We haven’t really played that well in any cup games so far this season so hopefully we can keep improving and stay in as long as possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.