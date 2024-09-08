Alnmouth looking to seal runners-up spot

Alnmouth & Lesbury close the cricket season on Saturday with a visit to Blaydon.

The Hipsburn side are looking to finish as runners-up to Newcastle City, who barring a disaster, will celebrate back-to-back title successes in the Northumberland & Tyneside League.

Alnmouth secured a 90-run victory over Washington last weekend as they bowled the visitors all out for 102 in 40.5 overs after setting a target of 192 to chase.

Paul Straker topped the bowling figures with 4-14 and Nick Denton followed closely behind with 3-32.

Tailender Nicholas Robinson top scored with the bat as he made 42 in almost an hour at the crease, including five fours, before being run out by Niall Cutter.

Neighbours Alnwick went down to a 166-run defeat at Whickham and are looking nervously over their shoulders at the Division One drop zone ahead of their last game at home to Swalwell, who are battling it out for second with Alnmouth.

Alnwick are 12 points clear of Blaydon, who occupy the third relegation place, so both sides can to do each other favours.

The Weaver’s Way side were chasing a total of 228/7 set by Whickham and were bowled all out for 62 by the 33rd over.

Max Harrison knocked 27 of those runs and Gareth Bateman topped the bowling with 2-50 in what has been a challenging first season back up in the top flight following promotion last term.

Mid-table Morpeth take on Consett at Longhirst Hall in their season finale.

The ‘Peth’s Australian batsman Ethan Deal tops this season’s batting charts with 1296 runs and an average of 58.91.

Alnmouth & Lesbury’s Sri Lankan spinner Chalana De Silva leads the bowling figures with 72 wickets and 57 maiden overs.