Alnmouth & Lesbury stay on top

Wicket keeper Laurie Robson hit a superb 85 not out as Alnmouth & Lesbury CC beat Whickham by 114 runs and maintained pole position in Division One of the Northumberland & Tyneside League.

His total included ten boundaries and a six as he played his way towards a century in which he faced 107 balls and encompassed five batting partnerships.

Jonathon Ridley was also in top form at the crease as he smashed nine fours and two sixes on his way to 72 before being caught by Matthew Rodger off Andrew King.

Alnmouth were 271 for 7 after the full 50 overs and they then had Whickham all out for 157 from 44.5 overs.

Robson was 85 not out in the Alnmouth & Lesbury success

Alex Mullens led the bowling with 4 wickets for 42 from his 12 overs while Edward Brunton bowled just five balls in the over that sealed the win, taking the wickets of Whickham skipper Rodger on 37 and tail ender Andrew King on a duck, for no runs.

Nick Denton also bowled well, being 2-29 with 4 maidens, with Chalana Da Silva 1-24 and Ryan Driver 1-32.

Robson also earned the applause behind the wicket when he gloved Scott Richardson from Denton for a duck.

Captain Tom Vickers, who hit 31 from 46 balls before being caught by Louis Ainley from a Richardson delivery, said: “We were really pleased to get an away win. Winning the toss on a hot day with a good batting track always helps.”

“Jonny Ridley batted very nicely to get us off to a good start and Laurie has looked in excellent form all season. His 85 not out yesterday was his best Alnmouth innings to date.”

“Alex Mullens and Nick Denton both bowled very well and got the wickets they deserved. As a club we are really pleased with how we have started the season and are just enjoying our cricket this season.”