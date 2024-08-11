Alnmouth & Lesbury secure bragging rights in local derby

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2024, 16:26 GMT
Alnmouth & Lesbury’s 185-run derby day success against Alnwick put them within four points of leaders Newcastle City at the top of the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League’s Division One.

Jonathon Ridley top scored with 64 but Laurie Robson also made a half century and there were also decent spells at the crease from their team-mates as Alnmouth knocked a bumper 266/7.

Alnwick then slumped to 81 all out as the bowlers decimated their ranks with Chalana De Silva 4-14, Harry Sutherland 3-29 and Nick Denton 3-34.

Edward Brunton and Ridley had an opening partnership of 72 before the former was caught by David Wright off Max Harrison as Alnwick finally made the breakthrough in the 15th over.

Jonathon Ridley's 64 helped Alnmouth &amp; Lesbury to success

Jaden Clarke led the Alnwick bowling with figures of 4/62 as he accounted for the wickets of Paul Straker, De Silva, Thorsten Robinson and Sutherland.

Jamie Guy made 27 and skipper James Crooks 24 for Alnwick before being sent back to the pavilion by De Silva as the Alnwick response was in trouble from the moment that Bradley Spiers was dismissed, lbw off Sutherland, in the fifth ball of the first over.

Morpeth secured an exciting 15 run win at Washington with skipper Michael Craigs hitting an impressive 71.

They had won the toss and elected to bat, chalking up 250/9 in their 50 overs, while the hosts mustered 235/7 in response.

Paul Johnson also made his half century with 51 off 64 balls including nine boundaries before being caught.

Tailender Callum Lawn hit a respectable 37 not out as Morpeth maintained their run rate.

Washington skipper Gabriel Hebron hit 50 in response before he was caught by Lawn off Sam Eyres and Kamram Mansoor was 48 before he was also caught by the safe hands of Lawn from a Liam Day delivery.

Lawn also took the wickets of Niall Cutter and Altaf Ahmad with his bowling as they were caught by Day and Craigs respectively – while Lawn also ran out Scott Porter when wicket keeper Ethan Deal took his bails off.

Alnwick host Ashington Rugby Club on Saturday while Morpeth take on Blaydon at Longhirst and Alnmouth travel to Ponteland looking to keep up the pressure in the title race.

